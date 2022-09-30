Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $604,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

