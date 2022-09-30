Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 4,600” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,144.62 ($50.08).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,080.50 ($49.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,060.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,972.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,740.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

