JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.28.

JKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth $1,470,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 156.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 412.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 143,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

NYSE JKS opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 0.70. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

