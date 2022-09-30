JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target to €19.00

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on E. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.86.

NYSE:E opened at $21.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.92.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.43. ENI had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $33.89 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ENI will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ENI by 352.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,916 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 49.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,841,000 after purchasing an additional 462,671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ENI by 171.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 594,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,699 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 49.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,021,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

