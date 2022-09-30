JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €70.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Danone Price Performance

EPA BN opened at €48.18 ($49.16) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.13. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($73.60).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

