JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) to Underweight

Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

OTCMKTS BMBOY opened at $14.00 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.