JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) to Underweight

Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
OTCMKTS BMBOY opened at $14.00 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
