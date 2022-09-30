JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Varta Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VARTY opened at 2.95 on Monday. Varta has a 1 year low of 2.95 and a 1 year high of 14.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 7.33.
Varta Company Profile
