JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Stake Cut by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 9.1% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.90% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 505,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,499,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 35,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 156,988 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,588,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.95. 2,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,525. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66.

