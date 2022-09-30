JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 886.25 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 886.25 ($10.71), with a volume of 7089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.06).

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 964.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 966.02. The company has a market cap of £945.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.67.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.93%.

About JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

