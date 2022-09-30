JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 82,920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 205,180 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 44,025 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

