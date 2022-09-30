Juggernaut Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $308,075.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,703.33 or 0.99924038 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00057418 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064089 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00082223 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

