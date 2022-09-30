Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 125,200 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,000. Trade Desk comprises approximately 1.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 41.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. 77,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,160. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.