K-Tune Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $45.90 Million (KTT)

K-Tune (KTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One K-Tune coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, K-Tune has traded down 5% against the dollar. K-Tune has a market capitalization of $45.90 million and approximately $136,232.00 worth of K-Tune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00166373 BTC.

About K-Tune

K-Tune was first traded on June 18th, 2019. K-Tune’s total supply is 4,636,884,999 coins. The official website for K-Tune is www.k-tune.org. K-Tune’s official Twitter account is @KTuneofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling K-Tune

According to CryptoCompare, “K-Tune is a platform as well as a community for musicians all over the world to collaborate and freely express themselves. It is a gateway to becoming a K-Pop producer.K-Tune aims to bring musical talents together for an exciting and profitable music-making endeavor.Arena is an open market where all users can sell their work – track, topline, instrument arrangements, lyrics and so on. Furthermore, users are at liberty to set their own price and control licensing rights. On Arena, once a user buys content from another user, she can freely use it to complete her song.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K-Tune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K-Tune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K-Tune using one of the exchanges listed above.

