K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

K3 Capital Group Stock Performance

K3 Capital Group stock opened at GBX 232 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.45. K3 Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.70 ($5.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of £170.53 million and a PE ratio of 2,320.00.

Get K3 Capital Group alerts:

K3 Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

About K3 Capital Group

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers merger and acquisition services, including company sales and business brokerage, corporate finance, transaction, off-market acquisitions, and debt advisory services; tax credit advisory, investigation, and planning services; and restructuring and financial advisory, creditor, forensic accounting and expert witness, and pensions and lead advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.