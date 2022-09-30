Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $24.64

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.64, but opened at $23.99. Karooooo shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 16 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Karooooo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $512.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.64 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Equities analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 27.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

