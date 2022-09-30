Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 775 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $236,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Flowers Foods by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 7.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FLO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. 8,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.29. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

