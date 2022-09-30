Keene & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises about 3.0% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,712,000 after purchasing an additional 167,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,256,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $3,722,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,881. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

