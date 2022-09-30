Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.43. 22,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,698. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $134.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

