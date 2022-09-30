Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in September

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,900 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 1,961,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $1.37 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

