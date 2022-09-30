KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KINS Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of KINZW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07. KINS Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

