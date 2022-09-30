Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading Down 2.7%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.41. 67,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 175,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on GUD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.98.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$610.94 million and a P/E ratio of -96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.45.
Insider Activity at Knight Therapeutics
In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$380,103.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,404,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,181,326.28.
About Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
See Also
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Are Smucker & Hostess Buys As Consumers Focus On Food Purchases?
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.