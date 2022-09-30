Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading Down 2.7%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.41. 67,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 175,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GUD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.98.

The company has a market capitalization of C$610.94 million and a P/E ratio of -96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.45.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$75.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$380,103.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,404,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,181,326.28.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

