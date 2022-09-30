KOK Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $81.56 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One KOK coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $81.56 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded 27% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KOK

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

