Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.12

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Konica Minolta Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

