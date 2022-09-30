Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $47.66 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Korn Ferry by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.