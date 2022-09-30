KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Stake Raised by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF makes up about 0.2% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.51% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 17,702.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 80,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,874 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,226,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,435,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. 2,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.