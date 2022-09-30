Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Kroger stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,319. Kroger has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

