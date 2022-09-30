Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.29

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and traded as low as $6.52. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 22,013 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Investec raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60.
Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.
