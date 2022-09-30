Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.29

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and traded as low as $6.52. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 22,013 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.4319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

