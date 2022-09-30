Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Shares Up 1.1%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 111,349 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 36,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Laird Superfood from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Laird Superfood Trading Up 1.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.73.
Laird Superfood Company Profile
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
