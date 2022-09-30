Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Shares Up 1.1%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 111,349 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 36,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Laird Superfood from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Laird Superfood Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Laird Superfood by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 166,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.