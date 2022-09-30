Landmark Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.81% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLMI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FLMI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.79. 6,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,132. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.