Landmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,410 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up 1.7% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,631,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.31. 8,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $55.10.

