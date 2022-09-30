Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 5,892 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Sony Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Sony Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,786. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $64.50 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.41. The company has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.