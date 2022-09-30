Launchpool (LPOOL) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Launchpool (LPOOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. Launchpool has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $307,615.00 worth of Launchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Launchpool has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Launchpool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Launchpool alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Launchpool Profile

Launchpool’s launch date was February 12th, 2021. Launchpool’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Launchpool is launchpool.xyz. Launchpool’s official Twitter account is @LaunchPoolXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Launchpool

According to CryptoCompare, “Launchpool connects varied stakeholders in the crypto community, including funds, community, marketers and experts, incentivising all.Funds provide a portion of their deal flow to the Launchpool platform on exactly the same terms they receive as early investors. $LPOOL holders stake $LPOOL to access a related portion of the deal on offer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Launchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Launchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Launchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Launchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Launchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.