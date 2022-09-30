LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($86.73) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEG. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock traded down €2.16 ($2.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €58.78 ($59.98). 341,650 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €88.40. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.