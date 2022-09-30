LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 659 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after buying an additional 2,891,008 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 102,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

