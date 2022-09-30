LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after acquiring an additional 197,976 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,432 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

