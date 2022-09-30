LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.01.

BABA stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 568,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,311,824. The stock has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

