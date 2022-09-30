LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,405.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 90,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,565,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 354,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,541,000 after buying an additional 60,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 76,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $295.09. 62,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.39 and its 200 day moving average is $319.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

