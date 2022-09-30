LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,602. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

