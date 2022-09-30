LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

FCX stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,709,938. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.