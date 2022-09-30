LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,838,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,756,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,357,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,183,000 after buying an additional 54,305 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $126.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,186. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.67 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.61.

