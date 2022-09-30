LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 13,598 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $889,483,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 131.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.05. 829,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,991,832. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

