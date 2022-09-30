LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.52. 96,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,061. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,795.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,123 shares of company stock worth $2,542,178. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

