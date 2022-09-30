LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.47.
LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.
Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
