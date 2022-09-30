Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Lennar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 84.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennar to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 9.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

