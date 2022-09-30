Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 18.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Lennox International by 23.8% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $19,570,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:LII opened at $222.51 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $334.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Lennox International (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.21. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

