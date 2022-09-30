Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lennox International Trading Down 3.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 18.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Lennox International by 23.8% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $19,570,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LII opened at $222.51 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $334.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.21. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

