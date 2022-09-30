Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

LEFUF traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. 386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $21.51.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

See Also

