LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

LexaGene Price Performance

LXXGF stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.10. 7,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,557. LexaGene has a 12 month low of 0.08 and a 12 month high of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.14.

LexaGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

