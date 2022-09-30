Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 791,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

USA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 70,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 448,458 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,111,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 534,404 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 199,172 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

