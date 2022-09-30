Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USAGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 791,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

USA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 70,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 448,458 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,111,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 534,404 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 199,172 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

