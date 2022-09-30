Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 791,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
USA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 70,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.46.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
