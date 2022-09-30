LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Given a C$2.25 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$2.25 price target on LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LifeSpeak from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark cut their target price on LifeSpeak from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on LifeSpeak from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

LifeSpeak Price Performance

LifeSpeak has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$94.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.80.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

