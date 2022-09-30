Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,356,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.76. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,487. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.57. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGND. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

